Xolobeni mining violence

7 April 2016 12:35 PM

Redi speaks to deputy chairperson of the Amadiba Crisis Committee, Mzamo Dlamini, executive chairperson of Mineral Commodities Limited, Mark Caruso and environmental lawyer, Cormac Cullinan, on the ongoing violence in the Xolobeni mining area. For a decade, the Amadiba Crisis Committee has led their community in resisting attempts from Australian-owned mining company MRC to access its titanium-rich Xolobeni coastal dunes, which would result in disruption of the community's way of life.