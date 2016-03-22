Last week world football governing body, Fifa, released a statement saying that the $10 million that was diverted to a development fund in the Caribbean requested by the South African Football Association (Safa) did in fact constitute a bribe. Redi speaks to football commentator and analyst Mamadou Gaye, who believes that South Africa should sue Fifa for the accusation.
Fifa scandal : Did South Africa pay a bribe?
21 December 2016 12:37 PM
15 December 2016 2:30 PM
14 December 2016 2:16 PM
14 December 2016 2:01 PM
13 December 2016 2:07 PM
13 December 2016 12:56 PM
13 December 2016 12:51 PM
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year
13 December 2016 12:49 PM
13 December 2016 12:48 PM
8 December 2016 2:01 PM