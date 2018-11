Entrepreneur Corner-Lindiwe Shibambo: Maid4U

16 March 2016 1:56 PM

This morning in our Entrepreneur Corner we speak with Lindiwe Shibambo who because of financial difficulties was not able to further her education directly after matric and instead had to work as a domestic worker for 18 months. It was the only way she could earn money to study. Fast forward to the present and she now owns her own successful business, a domestic worker agency called Maid4U.