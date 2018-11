Entrepreneur Corner-iLawu Hospitality Group

9 March 2016 1:54 PM

This morning in our Entrepreneur Corner we chat to Siphiwe Ngcobo, MD of iLawu Hospitality Group, a hotel and guesthouse chain in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Siphiwe is a mechanical engineer, trained in Italy, who started his hospitality career in 2009 when he bought an eight bedroomed bed and breakfast in Scotsville, Pietermaritzburg. Siphiwe has managed to bounce back from rock-bottom debt and despair. After losing his job he was blacklisted as he could not pay off his many debts.