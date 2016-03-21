The State of Human Rights in South Africa

21 March 2016 1:18 PM

Last week the South African Human Rights held a two-day national conference under the theme: The South African Human Rights Commission 20 years Anniversary conference on Racism. The commission had harsh words for the country. The country’s commitment to human rights was a concern. According to the commission, many groups, including women‚ children‚ prisoners‚ indigenous persons‚ non-nationals and protesters are suffering.