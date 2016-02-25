Lead SA- Green Beings River Rehab

25 February 2016 2:01 PM

Green Beings is a registered non-profit and public benefit organisation that educate youth about the state of natural environment, the human impact thereon and the importance of active community stewardship. Green innovations and schemes are implemented on school grounds to demonstrate sustainable living and as a vehicle to integrate knowledge into the community. In celebration of Water Week 2016 they are hosting River Rehab at the Klein Juskei Spruit on Saturday the 12th of March from 8:00 - 13:00.