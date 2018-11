Family Matters-Building your child’s emotional intelligence

22 February 2016 1:35 PM

This morning in our family matters feature we talk about building children’s emotional intelligence. Emotional Intelligence or emotional quotient (EQ) is something parents can be growing and developing in their children all the time. Children who are emotionally intelligent have better self-knowledge, people skills and impulse control. They tend to be able to maintain perspective and have better relationship skills. A child with good EQ is likely to have a higher chance of success in life.