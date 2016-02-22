Redi speaks with Solminic Joseph, an attorney with the Equal Education law clinic, who believes the process of closing down schools should be handled with great sensitivity so as to allow parents and the community to engage with the process and the reasons for the closure. She also gets reaction from the Department of Basic Education.
The closing down of schools
21 December 2016 12:37 PM
15 December 2016 2:30 PM
14 December 2016 2:16 PM
14 December 2016 2:01 PM
13 December 2016 2:07 PM
13 December 2016 12:56 PM
13 December 2016 12:51 PM
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year
13 December 2016 12:49 PM
13 December 2016 12:48 PM
8 December 2016 2:01 PM