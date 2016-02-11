SONA: Political implications

11 February 2016 2:31 PM

After two years of deflections, denials and parallel investigations, President Jacob Zuma, through lawyers, on Tuesday conceded the Public Protector’s remedial actions are binding and other Nkandla investigations are invalid which has had a number of political repercussions. Gugu speaks to political analyst Mzoxolo Mpolase about how the current political climate is like to influence the president’s state of the nation address and important issues that need to be highlighted in the speech.