All you need to know about travel insurance

If you have ever travelled out of the country, you would have had to consider whether or not to take travel insurance. With the world becoming more accessible for travel and people moving around much more often it is no wonder that the global travel insurance industry is estimated to be worth $10-billion a year. Redi speaks to the Deputy Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance about travel insurance.
