Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou

Technobyte with Aki - new Motorola phone


Aki spoke to Eusebius about  the new Motorola phone The Moto Z , the LG OLED for 4k tv and the fact that WIRED for the first time has been guest edited by a sitting President.    

Technobyte with Aki

Technobyte with Aki

19 December 2016 11:33 AM
Technobyte with Aki : Gadget Gif

Technobyte with Aki : Gadget Gif

12 December 2016 11:24 AM
Technobyte with Aki - Discovery MedTech Programme

Technobyte with Aki - Discovery MedTech Programme

28 November 2016 11:22 AM
Technobyte with Aki - Photoscan

Technobyte with Aki - Photoscan

21 November 2016 11:19 AM
Technobyte with Aki: Did Facebook influence the US election?

Technobyte with Aki: Did Facebook influence the US election?

14 November 2016 11:30 AM
Technobyte with Aki – driverless flying cars

Technobyte with Aki – driverless flying cars

7 November 2016 11:27 AM
Technobyte with Aki – kids and technology

Technobyte with Aki – kids and technology

1 November 2016 11:45 AM
Technobyte with Aki – iPhone 7

Technobyte with Aki – iPhone 7

17 October 2016 1:27 PM
Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou: AfrikaBot

Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou: AfrikaBot

10 October 2016 12:52 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS

Win 1 of 10 summer hampers with KAMERS on 702.

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Sassa beneficiaries to receive December grants early
Sassa beneficiaries to receive December grants early

Sassa says this is to allow the elderly time to do their shopping before the Christmas rush.
Eskom paints bleak picture of finances
Eskom paints bleak picture of finances

Eskom’s net profit after tax has decreased by 89% between September 2017 and September this year.

Mabaso: 'I was ordered to rape, suffocate and bury the 4 children'
Mabaso: 'I was ordered to rape, suffocate and bury the 4 children'

Ernest Mabaso has dropped a bombshell in the Protea Magistrates Court, saying that his co-accused Fita Khupe forced him to rape and kill members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us