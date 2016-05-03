Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou

Technobyte : Snapchat the new whatsapp?


On Technobyte  Eusebius and Aki ask if Snapchat is the new Whatsapp. They also talk about  one of the world’s most successful games Call of Duty which is set to launch a new game and Google patents technology that could help your vision.

Technobyte with Aki

Technobyte with Aki

19 December 2016 11:33 AM
Technobyte with Aki : Gadget Gif

Technobyte with Aki : Gadget Gif

12 December 2016 11:24 AM
Technobyte with Aki - Discovery MedTech Programme

Technobyte with Aki - Discovery MedTech Programme

28 November 2016 11:22 AM
Technobyte with Aki - Photoscan

Technobyte with Aki - Photoscan

21 November 2016 11:19 AM
Technobyte with Aki: Did Facebook influence the US election?

Technobyte with Aki: Did Facebook influence the US election?

14 November 2016 11:30 AM
Technobyte with Aki – driverless flying cars

Technobyte with Aki – driverless flying cars

7 November 2016 11:27 AM
Technobyte with Aki – kids and technology

Technobyte with Aki – kids and technology

1 November 2016 11:45 AM
Technobyte with Aki - new Motorola phone

Technobyte with Aki - new Motorola phone

24 October 2016 11:28 AM
Technobyte with Aki – iPhone 7

Technobyte with Aki – iPhone 7

17 October 2016 1:27 PM
Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou: AfrikaBot

Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou: AfrikaBot

10 October 2016 12:52 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Collan Rex claims he was abused at Parktown Boys
Collan Rex claims he was abused at Parktown Boys

Rex has been found guilty on 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault. He appeared in the dock on Tuesday for sentencing proceedings.
2 CT men bust for possession of date rape drugs, dagga plants
2 CT men bust for possession of date rape drugs, dagga plants

The pair was found with 200 Rohypnol tablets and dagga plants valued at R60,000 during a raid on a home on Monday night.

Illegal cigarettes trade in SA has increased dramatically – study
Illegal cigarettes trade in SA has increased dramatically – study

RG and Caesar, which currently go for around R10 per packet of 20, are selling more than legal brands.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us