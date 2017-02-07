CapeTalk Dads

#CapeTalk Dads: Nali bali


Speaking to Sally Mills - NaliBali: Communications Officer. The national Nalíbali reading-for-enjoyment campaign aims to break its 2016 record and read aloud to at least half a million children across South Africa this World Read Aloud Day, Thursday 16 February. The campaign aims to raise awareness among adults and caregivers of the vital role of reading aloud in children’s literacy development by issuing a brand new story and calling on its friends, partners and members of the public to join them in reading it out loud to children on the same day. 

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
CapeTalk Dads: How do they pass on their Heritage to their offspring

CapeTalk Dads: How do they pass on their Heritage to their offspring

25 September 2018 9:51 PM
CapeTalk Dads.

CapeTalk Dads.

11 September 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads

CapeTalk Dads

21 August 2018 10:15 PM
Feature: CapeTalk Dads

Feature: CapeTalk Dads

14 August 2018 10:16 PM
CapeTalk Dads

CapeTalk Dads

7 August 2018 10:35 PM
CapeTalkDads

CapeTalkDads

24 July 2018 10:53 PM
Feature: Cape Talk Dads

Feature: Cape Talk Dads

17 July 2018 10:16 PM
Feature: CapeTalk Dads the Power of a Single Mom

Feature: CapeTalk Dads the Power of a Single Mom

10 July 2018 10:28 PM
Feature: CapeTalk Dads

Feature: CapeTalk Dads

3 July 2018 10:44 PM
Features
Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at Work
Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at Work

Showcasing GDARD's efforts to radically modernise and transform agriculture, environment and rural development.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
Win
Dish it up with Karan Beef and 702
Dish it up with Karan Beef and 702

Tell us what combination would make your perfect holiday and you could win R3 000 in cash with 702 and Karan Beef
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS

Win 1 of 10 summer hampers with KAMERS on 702.

Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Justice committee rejects request to expedite Mkhwebane's removal
Justice committee rejects request to expedite Mkhwebane's removal

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen made submissions to the committee requesting it starts a process of removing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Police could have responded better to Global Citizen Fest crimes - Cele
Police could have responded better to Global Citizen Fest crimes - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has, however, denied that security was inadequate or that police were not visible.

Church leads urge new NDPP Batohi to root out private sector corruption
Church leads urge new NDPP Batohi to root out private sector corruption

The Catholic bishops have welcomed the appointment of Advocate Shamila Batohi to the position.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us