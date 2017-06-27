CapeTalk Dads

CapeTalk Dads: Parenting


With co-host Mbuyiselo Botha & Kopano Ratele in conversation with Anele Siswana. Discussing queer parenting & what are the challenges of queer people parenting?  

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
CapeTalk Dads: How do they pass on their Heritage to their offspring

CapeTalk Dads: How do they pass on their Heritage to their offspring

25 September 2018 9:51 PM
CapeTalk Dads.

CapeTalk Dads.

11 September 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads

CapeTalk Dads

21 August 2018 10:15 PM
Feature: CapeTalk Dads

Feature: CapeTalk Dads

14 August 2018 10:16 PM
CapeTalk Dads

CapeTalk Dads

7 August 2018 10:35 PM
CapeTalkDads

CapeTalkDads

24 July 2018 10:53 PM
Feature: Cape Talk Dads

Feature: Cape Talk Dads

17 July 2018 10:16 PM
Feature: CapeTalk Dads the Power of a Single Mom

Feature: CapeTalk Dads the Power of a Single Mom

10 July 2018 10:28 PM
Feature: CapeTalk Dads

Feature: CapeTalk Dads

3 July 2018 10:44 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender

The suspect allegedly demanded R100,000 in exchange for the contract.

#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh
#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh

At 1545 GMT the rand traded at 13.9500 per dollar, 0.25% weaker than its New York close of 13.9150.

EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos
EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos

Addressing his party supporters last week, Julius Malema called on his supporters to ‘deal decisively’ with some journalists whom he mentioned by name.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us