Joined by Co-host Prof Kopano Ratele speaking about teaching your kids about political awareness & making their own choices in what they believe is correct.
Cape Talk Dads - Political awareness
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
CapeTalk Dads: How do they pass on their Heritage to their offspring
|
25 September 2018 9:51 PM
|
11 September 2018 9:59 PM
|
21 August 2018 10:15 PM
|
14 August 2018 10:16 PM
|
7 August 2018 10:35 PM
|
24 July 2018 10:53 PM
|
17 July 2018 10:16 PM
|
10 July 2018 10:28 PM
|
3 July 2018 10:44 PM