US rap mogul Suge Knight to be jailed for 28 years

24 September 2018 4:52 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Former hip-hop mogul Marion “Suge” Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter from a 2015 hit-and-run in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say Knight intentionally rammed his truck into Terry Carter, killing him, following an argument while filming a commercial for the film Straight Outta Compton. Knight agreed Thursday to serve 28 years in prison, ending a lengthy legal battle for the 53-year-old. Other charges, including threatening the film’s director and robbing a photographer, were dropped. Knight will be formally sentenced Oct. 4.