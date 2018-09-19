Daughter of Kenyan magistrate kidnapped, tortured, and killed

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Zain Johnson speaks to EWN's Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish 1). Africans take up the bottom rungs on the United Nations human development ladder. 2). UN commission of inquiry into Burundi cites possible crimes against humanity

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender

The suspect allegedly demanded R100,000 in exchange for the contract.

#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh
#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh

At 1545 GMT the rand traded at 13.9500 per dollar, 0.25% weaker than its New York close of 13.9150.

EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos
EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos

Addressing his party supporters last week, Julius Malema called on his supporters to ‘deal decisively’ with some journalists whom he mentioned by name.

