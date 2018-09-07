Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Officials rush to assure Trump they didn't pen op-ed criticizing him


Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune President Trump continued to lash out over an anonymous Op-Ed essay in The New York Times, written by a senior Trump official. Top administration officials were quick to deny writing the piece, including Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet members Mike Pompeo, Jim Mattis and Steven Mnuchin. A senior Trump administration official, in an anonymous dispatch, says he and “many Trump appointees” believe the “president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic” and are working to thwart “his misguided impulses.” “Americans should know that there are adults in the room,” the piece concluded. Trump demanded the newspaper hand over the author “for National Security purposes,” suggesting they committed treason.

EWN Headlines
Msimanga wants to scrap e-tolls as sign of real leadership
Msimanga wants to scrap e-tolls as sign of real leadership

DA members marched to David Makhura’s office in Newtown to put pressure on him to take stronger action to ensure the controversial system does not exist for much longer.
CT Mayor Dan Plato goes walkabout in CBD to address crime concerns
CT Mayor Dan Plato goes walkabout in CBD to address crime concerns

Plato spoke with vendors and commuters at the Grand Parade and Green Market Square.
DA to march to Gauteng Premier’s office to end e-tolls
DA to march to Gauteng Premier’s office to end e-tolls

The DA delegation will include Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, the party’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi.
