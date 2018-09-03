Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Obama's eulogies of John McCain were historic


Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The America of John McCain does not need to be made great again, because it is already great.” Those were the words of Meghan McCain at the funeral of former Senator John McCain, before her eulogy was interrupted by applause — not typical at Washington Cathedral. President Donald Trump, pointedly uninvited, engaged in what by now is a familiar weekend routine. He sent a series of angry tweets aimed at some political adversaries, then left the White House to play a round of golf at his resort in Virginia. Meanwhile, during a funeral the long-serving politician and decorated war hero planned himself, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama talked about McCain’s dedication to America’s leadership in the world and his hatred of tyrants — speeches many onlookers took as a rebuke of Trump and the divisive way in which he has chosen to lead the country. “So much of our politics can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult, in phony controversies and manufactured outrage,” Obama said. “It’s a politics that pretends to be brave, but in fact is born of fear. John called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
EWN Headlines
New rules to apply when Electoral Amendment Bill becomes law
New rules to apply when Electoral Amendment Bill becomes law

Among other things, the bill makes it illegal for public funds to be used in campaigns and makes sure that voters whose addresses aren’t yet on the voters roll will still be able to cast a ballot.
Court rules against 9 NC expelled ANC councillors
Court rules against 9 NC expelled ANC councillors

The party took action against them after they voted against fellow party members and then-Mayor Mangaliso Matika.
Cele: 'Anti-gang unit has made 119 arrests since launch'
Cele: 'Anti-gang unit has made 119 arrests since launch'

Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole addressed the media and various community organisations in Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.
