Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The U.S. Senate passed a resolution affirming that the media "is not the enemy of the people." The move comes amid an initiative led by The Boston Globe in which more than 350 news organizations published editorials promoting press freedom. And on that note, Simon & Schuster has warned President Trump that legal threats won't stop people from reading the former aide's tell-all book, saying Trump is fully able to use his "bully pulpit" if he disagrees with any of the claims made in the text.