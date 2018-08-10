Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Trump Administration outlines space force plan, but obstacles remain


Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Vice President Mike Pence promoted a proposed Space Command on Thursday in comments at the Pentagon to unveil a few more details about President Trump’s plan to create another military force, this one for outer space, and for it to be in operation by 2020. Trump’s space dreams still have to go through a divided Congress to come true, but initially reluctant Pentagon officials have lined up behind the proposal and now say that they will do what they can to bring it to fruition.“The time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of our armed forces, to prepare for the next battlefield where America’s best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats to our people, to our nation,” Pence said. He called for Congress to allocate an additional $8 billion for space security systems over the next five years. Trump, for his part, posted on Twitter on Thursday: “Space Force all the way!”

SA Catholic Bishop’s Conference concerned over EFF threats against media
SA Catholic Bishop’s Conference concerned over EFF threats against media

The religious body is calling on red berets to meet with the South African National Editors’ Forum to find a solution to its current impasse with reporters.
Vlakfontein murders: Lead investigator says blood spatter found on roof
Vlakfontein murders: Lead investigator says blood spatter found on roof

Sergeant Banele Ndlovu gave damning testimony on Wednesday about Ernest Mabaso’s confession to the killings shortly after he was arrested by police in Mpumalanga earlier this month.
Gauteng DA seeks support to have Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola suspended
Gauteng DA seeks support to have Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola suspended

Mosola is accused of disregarding procedures and unlawfully granting engineering firm Gladafrica a multi-billion-rand contract.
