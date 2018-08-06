Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune After concluding that Russian hacking and misinformation campaigns were a coordinated effort to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, top American intelligence officials agree that it’s happening again. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats promised that despite a “pervasive” Russian campaign to influence November midterms, U.S. authorities are “doing everything we can to have a legitimate election.” Meanwhile, the EU announced plans for a bloc-wide campaign to combat voter manipulation, hoping to coordinate national governments to fight against maliciously spread fake news and misinformation ahead of May’s European parliamentary elections.
US Intelligence officials warn of 2018 election disruptions
|
First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction
|
27 November 2018 6:01 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
|
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
|
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit
|
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
|
23 November 2018 6:02 AM