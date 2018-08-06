US Intelligence officials warn of 2018 election disruptions

6 August 2018 4:40 AM

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune After concluding that Russian hacking and misinformation campaigns were a coordinated effort to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, top American intelligence officials agree that it’s happening again. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats promised that despite a “pervasive” Russian campaign to influence November midterms, U.S. authorities are “doing everything we can to have a legitimate election.” Meanwhile, the EU announced plans for a bloc-wide campaign to combat voter manipulation, hoping to coordinate national governments to fight against maliciously spread fake news and misinformation ahead of May’s European parliamentary elections.