Trump renews government shutdown threat, says it’s ‘very small price to pay’ for border security

1 August 2018 4:48 AM

Even as congressional Republicans prepare for a bitter fight in November's midterms, President Donald Trump said he's prepared to shut down the government if sweeping changes aren't made to immigration laws by a Sept. 30 deadline. Trump's demands include funding for his signature border wall — a threat he's made twice before, though he eventually backed down both times. A shutdown could backfire on Republicans, though, if voters blame government dysfunction on Washington's ruling party.