Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The mystery of what was said during the two-hour meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin — when only the two leaders and their interpreters were present — has deepened, with Russia saying they made “verbal agreements” on arms treaties. Trump now insists he was tough on Putin in the meeting, despite his earlier accounts and his docility at their joint press conference Monday. Meanwhile, Trump told Fox News that tiny NATO member Montenegro, which has resisted Russian influence, is “aggressive” and could start World War III. While Putin has warned on Thursday that certain political forces in the United States — a supposed anti-Russian cabal in the American national security establishment — were trying to undermine what he called a successful meeting this week with President Trump "for the sake of their own ambitions.”