11 July 2018 4:52 AM

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune When Donald Trump walks into the NATO summit today, international politics are bound to become personal. Already Trump said Tuesday that an upcoming summit with Russian President Vladi¬mir Putin might be easier than the gathering with NATO allies, as he left the White House for a week of high-profile diplomacy in Europe. In a series of tweets and comments to reporters before departing, Trump took aim at other NATO members for not meeting targets for defense spending, saying the arrangement was unfair to U.S. taxpayers. His trip to Europe will also include a meeting in Britain with Prime Minister Theresa May, whose is putting together a new cabinet after a pair of key resignations, and a weekend of golf in Scotland.