9 July 2018 4:42 AM

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune After more than a week of speculation, President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the nation’s highest court on Monday. “I’m very close to making a decision,” Trump said on Sunday afternoon as he boarded Air Force One to return to Washington after a weekend spent golfing at his private club in Bedminster, N.J., and soliciting opinions from dozens of people about what he should do. Trump added that he has “not made it final,” calling all four of his final choices “excellent,” and adding, “You can’t go wrong.”Federal appeals judge Brett Kavanaugh, who once argued that Bill Clinton’s mendacity was enough to impeach the president, reportedly tops the list. Also included in Trump’s briefing book is Judge Thomas M. Hardiman’s who has an important supporter in the family: He served with Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Trump’s sister, on the United States Court of Appeals in Philadelphia. Trump also likes Hardiman’s story: he was the first member of his family to graduate from college, and he helped pay for his education by driving a taxi