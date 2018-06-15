A very great day Trump and Kim agree deal, but questions remain

15 June 2018 4:38 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that economic restrictions will stay in place against North Korea until they demonstrate “complete denuclearization.” Critics have been skeptical of the lack of detail in Tuesday’s joint statement signed by President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. “Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. Meanwhile, the White House is expected to officially order the suspension of annual military drills with South Korea, which Trump announced Tuesday — seemingly without advance warning to Seoul or the Pentagon. Former CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin has called the deal an “absolutely stunning giveaway of U.S. leverage with no price asked.”