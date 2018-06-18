Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Paul Manafort worked for me for a very short period of time.” So said President Donald Trump Friday of the man who ran his campaign during his nominating convention. A federal judge revoked Manafort’s bail and sent him to jail after hearing he’d allegedly sent encrypted messages to a potential witness to shape testimony. Indicted last year on money laundering and conspiracy charges, Manafort, 69, worked on the campaign for 144 days, and reportedly enjoyed a lavish lifestyle after doing political work for Kremlin-linked Ukrainian officials. His trial is scheduled for September.
What life is like for Paul Manafort in jail
