Trump-Kim summit north Korea commits to 'work towards complete denuclearisation

13 June 2018 4:41 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune It was the handshake felt around the world. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un started their Singapore summit with a friendly greeting before a 40-minute private meeting. The pair signed a joint statement committing to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula — though critics noted that it included no timeline or deadline — and promised swift follow-up negotiations. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he hoped for peace but expected “a long process,” while Trump announced he’d end joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises.