If you are smuggling a child, we will prosecute you

28 May 2018 4:42 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for his administration's controversial new policy of taking children away from parents caught unlawfully crossing into the United States with them on the southern border, a practice the White House says is a deterrent to illegal immigration. The president's criticism of the "horrible" policy comes less than a month after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" approach to illegal border crossings. The president's efforts to deflect blame also comes amid a #WhereAreTheChildren backlash on social media against the policy. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Trump accused Democrats of protecting violent MS-13 gang members who he says illegally breached the border: "we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS," The U.S. lost track of 1,475 immigrant children last year.