Trump won’t say if he has confidence in deputy attorney general Rosenstein

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune President Trump met with the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, above, and the FBU director, Christopher Wray. a day after he demanded that the Justice Department investigate whether it or the FBI had “infiltrated or surveilled” his campaign at the behest of the Obama administration. Now, Republican Congressional lawmakers will review classified information about an alleged FBI mole after Trump claimed the bureau had “implanted” an informant in his campaign for political purposes. According to the FBI, the source had informal meetings with Trump campaign advisers George Papadopoulos and Carter Page, whose contacts with Russia were under scrutiny. Some see the Justice Department’s agreement to share information with lawmakers as capitulation to political concerns, which puts the safety of a source — who was now been widely named — in danger. Legal experts said such a presidential intervention had little precedent and could force a clash between Mr. Trump and his Justice Department that would be reminiscent of Richard Nixon during Watergate

EWN Headlines
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery

Local media reported that the former Cheetahs player and coach had lost almost a third of his blood in the incident, was in intensive care at the city’s Montana Hospital, but was out of immediate danger.
Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point
Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point

Employees are unhappy with their working conditions and pay.

SAPS, Correctional Services Dept to target gangs in prison, says Cele
SAPS, Correctional Services Dept to target gangs in prison, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the 26s, 27s and 28s gangs will be targeted.
