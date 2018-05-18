18 May 2018 5:00 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune We’ll have to see.” That’s how President Trump responded to North Korea’s suggestion that it could cancel a planned summit between the two countries. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Pyongyang’s statement on Tuesday was “fully expected,” and that Trump is prepared for either scenario. The Hermit Kingdom has already reportedly canceled high-level talks with South Korea over Seoul’s ongoing military exercises with the United States. North Korea’s state news described the air combat drills — dubbed “Max Thunder” — as a “provocation”. The regime also threatened to cancel its June 12 summit over John Bolton, who said the Trump administration would seek to fully disarm North Korea and who also previously advocated pre-emptive strikes on