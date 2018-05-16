Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Nikki Haley tells UN no country in chamber would act with more restraint than Israel


Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune International condemnation of Israel’s killing of 60 Palestinian protesters in Gaza has escalated as tens of thousands of people rallied in the coastal enclave to bury the dead. The killings took place on Monday during demonstrations at the Gaza border fence, which coincided with a high-profile ceremony to mark the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, overturning decades of US foreign policy. At least 2,400 people were wounded. Senior UN officials condemned the recent killings as an “outrageous human rights violation” and said it appeared that anyone approaching the Gaza border fence was liable to be killed by Israeli soldiers. Russia and China also expressed their concern over the killings. Trump, who had tweeted that Monday was a “great day for Israel”, did not attend but spoke in a video message, saying he extended “a hand in friendship to Israel, the Palestinians and to all of their neighbours. May there be peace.” On Tuesday Palestinians marked the nakba, or “catastrophe”, commemorating the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Any prospect of the US allowing an investigation under the aegis of the Security Council seemed remote after the American ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, threw Washington’s weight behind Israel, saying no country would show the “restraint” that Israel had.

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
23 November 2018 6:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery
Local media reported that the former Cheetahs player and coach had lost almost a third of his blood in the incident, was in intensive care at the city’s Montana Hospital, but was out of immediate danger.
Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point
Employees are unhappy with their working conditions and pay.

SAPS, Correctional Services Dept to target gangs in prison, says Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the 26s, 27s and 28s gangs will be targeted.
