Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Ghana tops the world press freedom Africa list


Abs speaks to EWN's Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish 1). Uhuru Kenyatta makes a strong pitch for peace in his first state of the nation speech of his new term 2). US to return $500 million in looted money to Nigeria.  

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at Work
Showcasing GDARD's efforts to radically modernise and transform agriculture, environment and rural development.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
Win
Dish it up with Karan Beef and 702
Tell us what combination would make your perfect holiday and you could win R3 000 in cash with 702 and Karan Beef
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS
Win 1 of 10 summer hampers with KAMERS on 702.

Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Only God can save us, says resident of fire-ravaged Alexandra
A fire ripped through a large section of the informal settlement on Thursday afternoon, destroying more than 600 shacks.
Pandor vows to fight capture of SA universities
Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has spoken out against the selling of student placements at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
ANC pats itself on the back for performance during 'eventful' 2018
The caucus held its final meeting of the year on Thursday where Members of Parliament took stock of the work it has done throughout the year.
