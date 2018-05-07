Hawaii eruption destroys 26 homes as toxic gas and molten lava threaten residents

7 May 2018 4:39 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Hawaii Erupting: Since Thursday’s eruption of the Big Island’s Mount Kilauea, 10 fissures have cracked open in and near Leilani Estates, on the island’s eastern corner. Most of its 1,700 residents evacuated before lava began spouting as high as 230 feet into the air on Sunday It’s flowed across streets destroyed five homes so far. The activity follows Friday’s 6.9-magnitude earthquake, the island’s biggest since 1975, and frequent smaller quakes, including an offshore 4.3 magnitude temblor today. Friday’s powerful temblor was the biggest to hit Hawaii since 1975.