New York police fatally shoot man after mistaking metal pipe for gun

6 April 2018 4:50 AM

Abs speaks to the U.S Correspondent Adrian Brune Hundreds gathered in a popular Brooklyn neighborhood after four officers fired 10 shots at Saheed Vassell, 34, who was carrying a metal pipe with a knob on the end of it. Vassell, who was known to be mentally ill, was remembered by his neighbors as a kind, quiet man who worked odd jobs and loved to dance. Police said they’d received 911 calls saying Vassell had a gun, and that he’d pointed the pipe at them in a shooting stance. This may heighten tensions roiled by the police shooting of unarmed Stephon Clark last month. The event took place on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.