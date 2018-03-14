Trump tells media why he axed Tillerson

14 March 2018 4:47 AM

Abs speaks to the US report Adrian Brune Trump Ousts Tillerson: It's a first fire for the career oil man, but was only a matter of time. In the chaotic world known as the trump administration, the instigator-in-chief has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and plans to nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him as the nation’s top diplomat, thus orchestrating a major change to his national security team amid delicate outreach such as possible talks with North Korea. Tension between the two men had simmered in previous months, but Tillerson cut short a trip from Africa on Friday to return to DC after he received the news -- not in person. The reason for the latest rift was unclear, but Trump and Tillerson have often appeared at odds over policies such as the nuclear deal with Iran and the tone of U.S. diplomacy. A spokesman for Tillerson said the secretary of state “had every intention of staying” in his job and was “unaware of the reason” for his firing.