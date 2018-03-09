Trump announces steel and aluminum tariffs, but with 'flexible' exceptions

9 March 2018 4:45 AM

Terence Mentor speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune Trump Imposes Tariffs, Another One Bites Dust: Markets rattled as President Trump defied opposition from his own party and protests from overseas and signed orders on Thursday imposing stiff and sweeping new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. After a week of furious lobbying that saw the loss of his chief economic advisor Gary Cohn, Trump agreed to exempt, for now, Canada and Mexico, and held out the possibility of later excluding allies like Australia. But foreign leaders warned of a trade war that could escalate to other industries and take aim at American goods. Flanked by a handful of steel and aluminum workers, some wearing coveralls and holding hard hats, Trump presented the move as a way to rebuild vital industries decimated by foreign competition.