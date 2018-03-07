Abs speaks to EWN's Africa Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish 1). Rex Tillerson will end fences with Africa the he embarks on his safari as Donald Trump’s foreign specialist. 2). Oromo protestors will provide Ethiopia’s next prime minister.
Officials jailed after Nkurunziza is 'roughed up' in match
|
First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction
|
27 November 2018 6:01 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
|
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
|
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit
|
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
|
23 November 2018 6:02 AM