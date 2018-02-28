28 February 2018 4:48 AM

Abs speaks to the US report Adrian Brune Eleven People Sick from Letter: Eleven people fell ill after a suspicious letter was opened in an administrative building at Joint Base Fort Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday. Field tests for the letter all came back negative for any harmful substance, but the FBI is transporting it tonight to its lab in Quantico for further analysis. Of the 11 individuals stricken, three were transported to a local hospital and are in a stable condition. A corporal, gunnery sergeant and a colonel all exhibited symptoms of a burning sensation on their hands and face — one individual had a nose bleed. The text of the letter contained derogatory, at time unintelligible and ranting language, and was addressed to a commanding officer at the base. Investigators are still determining what relationship, if any, the sender had with the base.