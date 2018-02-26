NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement

26 February 2018 4:46 AM

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune Survivors of the Valentine’s Day shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are determined that their 17 fallen classmates and teachers wouldn’t be forgotten. Now they’ve spurred like-minded teenagers by “calling BS” on gun regulation foes. It’s kept the nation focused, unlike October’s record 58 deaths in Las Vegas. On Friday, even NRA-backed Florida Gov. Rick Scott led state lawmakers in vowing they’d put new, NRA-opposed limits on who could by any firearms, including those under 21, domestic abusers or the mentally ill. But the NRA is firing back: Amid companies such as Delta and United Airlines, which offered discounts on flights to the NRA annual meeting, as well as MetLife insurance, ending relationships with the National Rifle Association, Dana Loesch, the new public face of the National Rifle Association, an organization long associated with older white men, defiantly defended NRA's 5 million members, who she said "will not be gaslighted into thinking that we're responsible for a tragedy that we had nothing to do with.”