26 January 2018 4:45 AM

Abs speaks to the US report Adrian Brune Olympic Doctor Spending Rest of Life in Prison: “I’ve just signed your death warrant.” That’s what Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, sentencing him to up to 175 years in prison for molesting dozens of girls, including some of the country’s leading gymnasts. After more than 150 girls, women and parents recounted the pain inflicted by Larry Nassar’s sexual abuses in an extraordinary, seven-day sentencing hearing, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor had his say. After Aquilina read portions of Nassar’s prepared comments Wednesday, a packed courtroom in which so many expressions of anger and grief had poured forth soon resounded with some different reactions: disbelief and and scornful amusement.The president of Michigan State University also resigned under pressure for her handling of the scandal.