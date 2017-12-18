California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities

18 December 2017 4:58 AM

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune Fires Rage On: Dozens of helicopters and thousands of firefighters stepped up their assault Sunday on a wildfire roaring near Los Angeles that has driven tens of thousands of people from their homes and threatens to become the largest blaze in state history. The Thomas Fire, which began Dec. 4, is only 40 percent contained and may not be fully contained until next month, officials said. A resurgence of gusty, dry winds made conditions more difficult for firefighters furiously digging containment lines to protect exposed communities. Two people have died, including firefighter Cory Iverson, and 1,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged as the blaze sweeps through more than 420 square miles. That's about 6 square miles less than the largest California wildfire on record — the Cedar Fire, which killed 15 people near San Diego 14 years ago.