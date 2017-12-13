Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

New York port authority explosion what we know


Abs speaks to the US reporert Adrian Brune New York Explosion: A 27-year-old man set off a pipe bomb strapped to his body during the morning rush hour on Monday, deep inside one of Manhattan’s busiest commuter corridors. It was the latest lone wolf attack to target New York City. And it might have been worse. Akayed Ullah, an immigrant from Bangladesh who lived in Brooklyn and pledged allegiance to IS, was in serious condition at Bellevue Hospital Center with burns to his hands and abdomen. He had attached the pipe bomb to himself with a “combination of Velcro and zip ties”, angered over Trump and Israeli actions in Gaza. He had posted on Facebook earlier in the day, saying, "Trump you failed to protect your nation," according to a criminal complaint. Investigators said Ullah had at least two devices and device that partially detonated was a foot-long pipe that contained black powder, a battery, wiring, nails and screws. Investigators did not elaborate on the second device, which did not detonate.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at Work
Showcasing GDARD's efforts to radically modernise and transform agriculture, environment and rural development.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
Win
Dish it up with Karan Beef and 702
Tell us what combination would make your perfect holiday and you could win R3 000 in cash with 702 and Karan Beef
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS
Win 1 of 10 summer hampers with KAMERS on 702.

Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Naledi Pandor 'confident' 2019 will be much better year for NSFAS
Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says putting Randall Carolissen in charge of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme is one of the best decisions she’s taken as a minister.
Cheryl Zondi launches foundation to support victims of sexual abuse
Zondi, who has accused Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso of sexual assault, says that she has identified a gap for people to support victims of abuse at the hand of religious leaders.
NSFAS receives over 400,000 funding applications for 2019
The application process opened in September ended on Sunday after a two-day extension.
