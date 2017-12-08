Al Franken announces he will resign from the Senate

8 December 2017 5:08 AM

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune Franken Resigns from Senate: Time to go. That’s what 32 senators — including almost every female Democrat and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — told Sen. Al Franken, amid multiple allegations of unwanted sexual advances, on Wednesday. He listened. In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, Franken tendered his resignation. The most prominent figure in a growing list of lawmakers felled by charges of sexual harassment or indiscretions. Franken called it “the worst day of my political life,” as he denied allegations of groping and improper advances from at least six women. As his Democratic colleagues looked on, Franken took a parting shot at President Donald Trump and Roy S. Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama; both have also been accused of sexual misconduct.