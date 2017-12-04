4 December 2017 4:39 AM

Abs speaks to US Report with Adrian Brune Flynn Pleads Guilty in Exchange for Testimony: The first senior former White House official to cut a cooperation deal in the special counsel’s inquiry into election interference, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with the Russian ambassador last December. Flynn’s discussions with Sergey I. Kislyak were part of a coordinated effort by Mr. Trump’s aides to create foreign policy before they were in power, documents released as part of Mr. Flynn’s plea agreement show, thereby undermining the existing policy of President Barack Obama. Flynn also ignored a warning from a senior Obama official to stop meddling in foreign affairs before the inauguration. In at least one instance, a senior member of the presidential transition, which was directed by US VP Mike Pence, ordered Flynn to discuss a United Nations resolution. Trump’s lawyers believe that unnamed aide was Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner.