Trump says republican Roy Moore must be elected in Alabama

24 November 2017 4:54 AM

Abongile speaks The US Report with Adrian Brune Trump Backs Moore, Embattled GOP: He’s got the Trump seal of approval. Amid mounting allegations of sexual assault and preying on underage girls, Senate candidate Roy Moore now nonetheless has a big name in his corner: President Donald Trump. Trump called on Alabama voters to reject Moore’s Democratic rival, saying, “We don’t need a liberal person in there.” Trump — also the subject sexual misconduct allegations — repeatedly noted Moore’s denials. The president’s support comes as Republicans have increasingly abandoned the former judge and called for him to bow out of the race before the Dec. 12 election.