Why is Trump calling Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas?

29 November 2017 4:40 AM

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune Trump v. Native Americans: Native American leaders have called out President Trump after he referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” during an event honoring Navajo code talkers who served in WWII. Warren responded that it was “deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without throwing out a racial slur.”