With AT&T case, US may chart new antitrust path

22 November 2017 4:52 AM

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a lawsuit to block AT&T’s $85 billion bid for Time Warner, arguing it would hurt consumers and stifle competition. Observers say the case — unusual because it challenges a merger between two different types of companies — could become a landmark antitrust action, potentially discouraging similar deals in the future. It’s a starkly different move from the Obama administration’s approval of a similar deal — Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal — after imposing numerous conditions on the transaction. For some Democrats, it’s a political showdown: They believe President Donald Trump’s well-known distaste for CNN, which is owned by Time Warner, could be driving the case.