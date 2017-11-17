Every income group gets a Tax cut under GOP bill

17 November 2017 4:59 AM

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune Sneaking Out Obamacare: With 227 Republican votes, the House passed the most sweeping tax overhaul in three decades yesterday, taking a significant leap forward as lawmakers seek to enact $1.5 trillion in tax cuts for businesses and individuals. The focus now shifts to the Senate, where Republicans are quickly moving ahead with their own tax overhaul, which differs in substantial ways from the House bill. The Senate Finance Committee was expected to vote on the legislation Thursday evening, with the full Senate potentially voting after Thanksgiving. Senate Republicans plan to fold Obamacare repeal into their tax reform bill in an attempt to offset the costs of permanent cuts to the corporate tax rate.